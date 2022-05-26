-$0.63 EPS Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) to post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Replimune Group posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 387.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPL stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 23.39 and a quick ratio of 23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.