Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Antero Midstream worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.