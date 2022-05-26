Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 267,277 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,277 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

