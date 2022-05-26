Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of SHLS opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20 and a beta of 2.76.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.