Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,005,000 after buying an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,268,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,339,000 after buying an additional 641,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $93.10 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

