Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 103,506 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.31% of Werner Enterprises worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

