JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,033,788 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $46,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

