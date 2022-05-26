Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.40% of Ultra Clean worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

