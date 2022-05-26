Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 450 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 351,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Ameren by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

