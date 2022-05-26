Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.33 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

