Bank of Montreal Can Sells 26,096 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of CarMax worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $95.94 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.36 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

