CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

Shares of CYBR opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.85. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

