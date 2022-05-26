Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

