BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGNE opened at $127.41 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average of $228.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

