Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,658 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Kohl’s worth $75,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

