Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,588 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $76,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $135.52 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $214.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

