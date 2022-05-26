Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 186,002 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,002 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $76,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,240 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

