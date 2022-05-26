Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,356 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Churchill Downs worth $77,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

CHDN stock opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $218.15. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

