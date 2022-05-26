Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Cheniere Energy worth $77,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

