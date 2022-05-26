Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $77,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Incyte by 727.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 217,580 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $7,067,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

