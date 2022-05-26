Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Ovintiv worth $77,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,098. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

