Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,023,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Rayonier worth $81,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,374 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $28,252,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,218,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,704,000 after purchasing an additional 281,991 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $6,180,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,969,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

