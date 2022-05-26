Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,432 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Elanco Animal Health worth $78,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after buying an additional 2,334,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 1,252,733 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,900 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

