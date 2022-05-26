Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,982 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $77,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,317,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 489,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

