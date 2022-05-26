Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of MarketAxess worth $81,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

