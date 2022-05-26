Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $81,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CUZ opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

