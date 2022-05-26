Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $79,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 143,966 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

