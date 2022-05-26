Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 89,636 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of NiSource worth $80,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NI stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

