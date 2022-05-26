Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,283 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $81,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.