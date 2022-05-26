Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $80,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

