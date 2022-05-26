Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $82.58 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of GoDaddy worth $82,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,279 shares of company stock valued at $687,512 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

GoDaddy Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.