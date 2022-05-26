Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $82.58 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of GoDaddy worth $82,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,279 shares of company stock valued at $687,512 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
