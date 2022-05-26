Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $81,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

CROX stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,995,353. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

