Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,628 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Avis Budget Group worth $80,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,565,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $179.04 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.13. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

