Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,632 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Tapestry worth $82,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,080 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,006,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

