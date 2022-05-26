Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 258,241 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.