Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 846,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.