Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 2,809.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,647 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,674 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

