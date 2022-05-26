Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 10,130 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.