Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

