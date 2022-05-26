Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 53,075 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 342.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.57, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.