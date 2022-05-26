Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453,981 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

