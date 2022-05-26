Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

