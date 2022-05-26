1,348,709 Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.53% of Root at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Root by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 304,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Root by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 451,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Root by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Root by 0.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Root by 23.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.82.

ROOT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Root, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

