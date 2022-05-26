Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1,076.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

LBRDK stock opened at $120.34 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.18.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

