Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 90.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 73,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.50.

Shares of BIO opened at $508.57 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $468.86 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.85 and a 200-day moving average of $623.53.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

