Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $98,589,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,119,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $174.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day moving average is $226.77. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.14.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

