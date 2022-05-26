Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.23 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,420 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after buying an additional 738,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 639,450 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 428,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Kilroy Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.