Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $865.24 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

