Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 110,170 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

NYSE:DAR opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,105. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

