Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,623 shares of company stock valued at $7,024,715. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.